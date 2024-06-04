Liverpool rule out move for Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly not considering a summer transfer move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, according to David Lynch of This is Anfield.

Despite recent reports linking them with a move for the impressive Portugal international, Liverpool have other defensive targets and are not monitoring him.

Earlier this week, there were speculative reports that Liverpool and Manchester United were monitoring the 22-year-old with a potential summer transfer in mind.

Inacio has been a mainstay in Ruben Amorim’s backline since emerging from the academy in 2020. He has helped them to clinch two Primeira Liga titles, including this season’s win.

However, This is Anfield claims Inacio is not currently on the Reds’ shortlist for defensive reinforcements.

The latest reports are believed to be a tactic to drum up interest in a player long expected to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool have been scouting various centre-backs since last summer to bolster their backline.

The emergence of young defender Jarell Quansah lessened the need for a new centre-back last season, but Joel Matip‘s departure on a free transfer has opened the door for a potential signing.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Lille’s Leny Yoro are among the names most frequently mentioned in recent transfer rumours.

Pacho has impressed with Die Adler, helping his side keep seven clean sheets in 33 Bundesliga appearances this term.

The left-footed Ecuadorian looks the perfect understudy for Virgil Van Dijk, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Reds.

Meanwhile, Yoro had a breakout campaign with Lille, establishing himself as one of Europe’s top defensive talents. The lanky 18-year-old helped Lille to 13 clean sheets in 32 Ligue 1 appearances, winning 63% of his duels.

With new manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes at the helm, it remains unclear which direction Liverpool will take in their search for defensive additions.