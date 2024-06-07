Liverpool reveal club's 2023/24 Player of the Season winner

Mohamed Salah has been crowned winner of Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Season for 2023/24.

The Egyptian topped a poll on the club's official website, beating out skipper Virgil van Dijk in second and summer recruit Alexis Mac Allister in third - although how convincing his victory was in terms of votes was not revealed.

That means that Salah has now won the club's Player of the Season award for a fourth time in seven seasons, taking the award from 2022/23 victor Alisson.

Liverpool reveal club's 2023/24 Player of the Season winnerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Fabrizio Romano Liverpool Transfer News

Revealed: Fabrizio Romano names the TWO centre backs on Liverpool's list this summerby Peter Staunton

Alexis Mac Allister

'Going nowhere' - Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool release clause claims dismissedby Peter Staunton

MO SALAH VOTED PLAYER OF THE SEASON

Salah may not have boasted his greatest season in a Liverpool shirt, but he still finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 25 goals in all competitions.

He added a further 14 assists and was a key contributor for the Reds as they secured Champions League qualification, managing 39 goal contributions in just 44 matches.

Much of Salah's brilliance came in the first half of the season prior to his departure for the Africa Cup of Nations. At the tournament, the winger suffered a nagging injury which impacted his performances towards the end of the campaign.

Soon to be 32, Salah appears set to stay at Liverpool next season despite speculation regarding his future, with the forward's contract up in 2025.

A social media post at the end of the season appeared to confirm that he will don Liverpool red next term and he will undoubtedly be searching for a fifth Player of the Season award during Arne Slot's debut campaign at the helm.

An argument could be made that Salah wasn't quite worthy of winning the accolade this term given his poor 2024 form, with runners-up Van Dijk and Mac Allister both having strong campaigns.

Van Dijk scored the winning goal and earned man of the match in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea in February, while also showcasing his defensive quality across all competitions.

Mac Allister, who won Liverpool's Goal of the Season award for his wonder strike against Fulham back in December 2023, would have also been a worthy winner after a fantastic first campaign at Anfield.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire