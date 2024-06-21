Liverpool reveal Arne Slot's DEBUT match at Anfield with pre-season announcement

Liverpool have announced when new head coach Arne Slot will make his Anfield debut after releasing details of their final pre-season fixture this summer.

Having been officially announced as Jurgen Klopp's successor shortly after the end of last season, Slot is preparing to embark on his first pre-season on Merseyside.

Despite a few weeks of silence after his appointment, Liverpool released Slot's first official interview as head coach on Tuesday afternoon, with the 45-year-old answering questions about his predecessor Klopp, the future of the club and transfer plans.

With a whole host of Reds on international duty at Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer, Slot's first pre-season may be a little complicated, but Liverpool have already announced their plans to travel to the United States.

Friendlies with Real Betis, Arsenal and Manchester United have been organised across America in late July and early August, with the Reds having now announced their final pre-season encounter.

LIVERPOOL REVEAL ARNE SLOT'S ANFIELD DEBUT

The Reds have now revealed that Arne Slot will make his Anfield debut on Sunday 11 August when Liverpool take on Sevilla in a friendly.

Liverpool have clashed with Sevilla on three occasions in the past, including a 3-1 defeat in the 2016 Europa League final under Klopp.

Tickets can be purchased for Slot's first home game in charge from 8:15am BST on Thursday 27 June, with prices ranging from £2 to £27 for the fixture.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm BST, takes place just six days before Liverpool kick off their 2024/25 Premier League season with a trip to Portman Road to face newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Ironically, Liverpool's Premier League opener will kick off at 12:30pm on a Saturday, traditionally former boss Klopp's least favourite slot.

Slot's first Premier League match at Anfield takes place the following weekend, with the Reds welcoming Brentford to Merseyside.

The Dutch coach will come up against his compatriot Erik ten Hag in his first clash with Manchester United as Liverpool boss on matchday three, followed by meetings with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolves to close out a fairly favourable opening six matches.

