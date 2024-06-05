Liverpool RELEASE list, Inacio UPDATE, Adrian OFFER - Liverpool FC news recap
Here’s our Liverpool FC news recap for Wednesday 5th June. The Reds announced 10 players leaving the club.
Liverpool release 10
Liverpool have confirmed the release of TEN players upon the expiration of their contracts at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are chief among the departures as senior first-team stars.
Both struggled with injury throughout the campaign with Matip’s season curtailed in December having been hit with an ACL injury against Fulham.
Although Jurgen Klopp was hopeful of the club offering the 32-year-old a new deal, he was instead given his send-off on the last day of the Premier League season at Anfield.
Inacio update
Although the links stretch back far, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch claims that Goncalo Inacio is, in fact, not on the list of potential arrivals for the Reds.
Instead he claims that Liverpool’s name has been added to the mix in order to generate interest in the centre back.
That’s not to say Liverpool under Arne Slot won’t be in the market for a centre back but at this stage it looks unlikely they will be moving for Portuguese Primeira Liga winner Inacio.
However, the emergence of Jarell Quansah over the course of last season may well have lessened the urgency in that area.
Adrian contract offer
Liverpool have officially confirmed a contract offer made to one of their players. The Reds announcement came with their retained list.
Liverpool revealed their retained list for the 2024/25 season, with a series of players departing the club. The most prominent two are Joel Matip and Thiago, of course, with their departures announced last month.
But one name who isn't on the list is goalkeeper Adrian. The Spaniard's contract expires this summer, with every expectation having been that Liverpool would release him.
Robertson on his future
Andy Robertson of Liverpool celebrates Virgil van Dijk s goal before it is disallowed for an offside during the EFL Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 25 February 2024. Copyright: xJoshuaxSmithx 39870099
Andy Robertson is planning to be at Liverpool in order to usher in a ‘new era’ under Arne Slot, dispelling any reports that he could be leaving for Bayern Munich this summer.
The 30-year-old has a contract until 2026 but earlier this year was linked with a move to Bavaria.
Bayern look certain to lose Alphonso Davies either this summer or next year on a free with Real Madrid interested and the club’s hierarchy had reportedly identified Robertson as the ideal replacement.
However, the Scotland captain has played down those links, insisting that he is looking forward to the new challenge after an injury-hit season.
