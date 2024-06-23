Liverpool reject offer for promising youngster amid goalkeeper uncertainty
Liverpool have turned down a loan offer from Portuguese club Vitoria SC for young goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek.
The Reds' decision comes as they navigate a complex situation regarding the futures of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian ahead of the new season.
Mrozek, who was on the bench for six matches in the 2023/24 season, including five Europa League fixtures and a Premier League match against Burnley, joined Liverpool from FC Wroclaw in 2020 but is yet to make his senior debut.
He did, however, make a pre-season appearance in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace two years ago.
Now, the 20-year-old Pole’s performances at youth level have attracted interest from several clubs, having kept five clean sheets in Premier League 2 this season - the joint most of any goalkeeper.
Polish outlet Meczyki reported that Vitoria SC's loan bid, which included an option to buy, was not to Liverpool’s liking.
However, the same report claims that two Polish clubs, FKS Stal Mielec and MKS Cracovia, are also interested in Mrozek, with the former seen as a more likely destination.
Kelleher and Adrian's futures not yet decided
That said, a departure for Mrozek is highly unlikely to be sanctioned until the futures of Kelleher and Adrian are resolved.
Now 25, Kelleher, who has impressed as Alisson Becker’s understudy, is reportedly considering a move to secure regular first-team football and is on the radar of Scottish champions Celtic, who need a replacement for the recently retired Joe Hart.
Meanwhile, veteran Adrian’s contract expires next week, and although Liverpool have offered him a new deal, the 37-year-old is reportedly looking to return to Spain.
Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation is further complicated by Alisson’s participation in the Copa America.
With new head coach Arne Slot needing reliable options, Mrozek could play a more significant role in the early parts of pre-season.
