Liverpool reject £150m Al-Ittihad offer for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have rejected a £150m offer for forward Mohamed Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

The bid for the 31-year-old was for in excess of £100m, with add-ons taking it up to £150m.

Liverpool insist the Egypt international is not for sale, and that is final as far as they are concerned.

Salah, who joined the Reds from Italian side Roma in 2017, signed a new three-year contract last summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said last week that Salah was "100% committed" to the Anfield cause, and on Friday he reiterated the club's stance that the player was not for sale.

"The position remains the same. Absolutely no doubt about that. That's how it is. Nothing else to say," said Klopp.

The player's agent has previously dismissed talk of a move to Saudi Arabia but has not responded following the latest links with Al-Ittihad.

"Mohamed remains committed to Liverpool," agent Ramy Abbas Issa wrote in a social media post on 7 August.

"If we considered leaving Liverpool this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

