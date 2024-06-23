Liverpool & Real Sociedad stars ‘await’ Barcelona moves

Leading players at both Liverpool and Real Sociedad are being lined up for respective summer moves to Barcelona.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who have provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Catalunya’s capital.

As has been reiterated in the media for some time now, the Barcelona brass consider their two priority areas of reinforcement with a view to next season as coming at the base of midfield, and on the left wing.

A whole host of players from across the continent have in turn been tipped as potential Blaugrana additions, from Amadou Onana to Nico Williams and more.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word stemming from the Spanish media this weekend is anything to go by, it is another pair who look best positioned to link up with Hansi Flick’s Barca squad this summer.

The players in question? Luis Díaz, and Mikel Merino.

In the case of the former, Liverpool star Díaz is considered the favoured attacking target of Deco and his transfer team, who view the Colombian international as a player capable of slotting straight into the club’s XI, and making an immediate impact.

He would be expected to set the Catalans back a sum in the region of €60 million, though his arrival would be contingent on Raphinha being moved on.

Turning attentions towards midfield, and Merino is now considered the most realistic reinforcement.

The Spanish international, fresh off a stellar individual campaign with Real Sociedad, is set to see his contract terms at Anoeta expire in 12 months’ time.

As per MD, he is therefore viewed as a ‘market opportunity’, amid Barcelona’s struggles to finance moves for their more high-profile engine room targets.

Conor Laird | GSFN