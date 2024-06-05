Liverpool Ready To Spend Large For This Aston Villa Star: What Will He Bring?

As Liverpool plans to commence a new era under their new manager Arne Slot, they have identified Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a valuable target. The former club are ready to spend large to acquire the services of the player in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Douglas Luiz‘s career took a new turn when he finally signed for Aston Villa from Manchester City in the summer of 2019. He worked hard to earn the faith of the management initially. His impressive displays over the years have helped him establish himself as a prominent name.

Aston Villa’s Brazilian midfielder #06 Douglas Luiz reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 6, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.

Even this season, Luiz played a crucial role in helping the Villans secure a Champions League berth. He featured in 53 games, netting 10 goals and as many assists. He averaged 1.7 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, and 0.5 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The Brazilian resembles a perfect modern-day number six role. He is a defensive choice in the midfield and is press resistance. He provides an extra layer of protection in front of the backline. However, he is also good at building attacks or scoring goals.

An excellent addition to Liverpool

Despite recruiting multiple midfielders last summer, Liverpool struggled in that area. They are in need of bolstering the unit, especially after the departure of Thiago Alcantara as a free agent. Hence, the signing of Douglas Luiz could be a good move.

Luiz already has enough Premier League experience and is a proven campaigner. He can make an instant impact on his arrival and will help the side fight for all the trophies. He is excellent at taking set pieces, which would add to the team’s total goal tally.

The acquisition of the 26-year-old will also help Arne Slot to rotate the players well. For instance, Wataru Endo had to take onto the field relentlessly due to the lack of a defensive midfielder. The Reds will have to spend large to get Luiz’s signature as Aston Villa will demand a premium fee amid interest from multiple clubs.