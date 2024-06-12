Liverpool Ready To Offer Key Player To Sign Real Madrid Star: Good Move By The Reds?

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward #11 Rodrygo celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group C football match between Real Madrid CF and SSC Naples at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 29, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodrygo has all the abilities on the ball as any Brazilian should have. He is known for his dribbling, creativity, scoring and work-rate. Though he prefers playing on the left wing, he can effectively operate in the other advanced positions.

As a result, the Brazilian has been an integral part of Madrid’s setup. He featured in 51 games, netting 17 goals and providing nine assists. He averaged 2.7 shots, 1.4 key passes, and 1.7 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

Liverpool will be doing everything in their power to build a strong unit for next season. Their alleged move for Rodrygo would be a good decision as the player will add a lot of value. However, the club understand that signing him won’t be an easy task.

Real Madrid aren’t looking to offload Rodrygo unless a lucrative offer arrives. Hence, the Reds want to include Trent Alexander-Arnold in a swap deal to reduce the cost of the deal. Moreover, the Whites reportedly want to acquire the services of the English star.

Therefore, it would be a win-win situation for both major European clubs. From the player’s point of view, the 23-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Spanish giant. However, as Kylian Mbappe is officially joining the club soon, his role might be diminished in the upcoming season. As a result, a move to Anfield shouldn’t be a bad one.