Liverpool ready to net £9m from brilliant deal Michael Edwards made six years ago

Liverpool could profit from a massive £65m sale this summer - if it comes to fruition. That’s despite not even owning the player anymore.

The Athletic reports that Dominic Solanke could leave Bournemouth this summer but the Cherries won't make it easy. They don't want to lose their star striker, who scored 19 times in the Premier League last season.

But they might not have a choice. Solanke has a release clause in his contract of £65m and if a team pays it, off he goes. There is a catch, however.

The report states that the club only applies to certain clubs, though doesn't specify who those clubs are. We imagine Liverpool are one of them, given they sold Solanke to Bournemouth.

The Reds did have a buyback clause in the deal but it has since expired. What they do have is a cause that entitles them to 20 per cent of the profit on any sale.

That would kick-in on a deal over £19m, which was the price Bournemouth paid for Solanke. Now, because the Cherries won't sell for anything under the release clause, Liverpool would certainly find themselves with a windfall.

The profit would be £46m, of which 20 percent is around £9m. If Solanke does move this summer, then, that's the figure Liverpool would find themselves with.

Not bad for a player who left six years ago.

Dominic Solanke at Liverpool

Solanke was always a talent at Liverpool, just one who didn't click. He was unfortunate, of course, that the Reds' front-three was so set in stone and performing out of their skin.

He's since proven to be the player Liverpool thought he was, of course. 19 Premier League goals is a wonderful return for any striker, let alone one playing for a club in 12th.

And so perhaps someone does trigger that clause over the next few months. if they do, it's a big win for Liverpool, too.

