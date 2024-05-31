Liverpool Are In Race To Sign This Leeds United Star: Good Move By The Reds?

Crysencio Summerville signed for Leeds United from Feyenoord in 2020. Over the years, he has improved his game to solidify his spot in the team. At present, he is an integral part of the squad and one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United and Joseph Rankin-Costello of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on April 13, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Summerville managed to produce good numbers this season, where he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 games. He averaged a whopping 3.1 shots, 2.6 key passes, and 2.3 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored). As a result, he was named the Championship Player of the Year.

The Dutch footballer is a complete package as an attacker. With great dribbling skills and passing accuracy, he has got also good finishing abilities. He is also effective at creating threats by providing through balls and taking set-pieces.

Value addition for Liverpool

Liverpool’s alleged interest in Crysencio Summerville comes amid the uncertainty over the future of Luis Diaz. The latter has interest heating up from multiple clubs, especially Barcelona. However, his high market price might refrain the clubs from materializing the interest.

However, even if Diaz stays at the club, the Reds need depth in the offensive line. The arrival of Summerville will surely help fix that issue. He can play on both wings and could make an instant impact considering his proven records.

Reportedly, Leeds United want somewhere between £35m and £40m, which shouldn’t be an issue for Liverpool. However, they should be fast in sealing the deal as rivals Chelsea are also keen on acquiring the services of the 22-year-old.