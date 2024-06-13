Liverpool pushing to convince Yoro to choose them ahead of European giants

Liverpool are locked in a transfer battle with Manchester United and Real Madrid for Lille defender Leny Yoro, according to The Athletic.

Yoro is the latest starlet to emerge from Lille’s famed academy, which produced Eden Hazard, Franck Ribery, Yohan Cabaye and more.

The 18-year-old is one of Europe’s most coveted young talents after a breakout season in Ligue 1.

Yoro helped Lille keep 13 clean sheets in 32 appearances in the French top flight last term, winning 63% of his duels.

His contract expires next year and he is poised for an exit, either through a transfer this summer or a free move in 2025.

Liverpool need a centre-back this summer after losing Joel Matip and have identified Yoro as the perfect replacement for the Cameroon stalwart.

However, they are not alone. United and Paris Saint-Germain are also circling the highly-rated defender.

Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed this week that Yoro and teammate Jonathan David are free to leave, opening the transfer window.

Yoro’s recent Wembley Stadium attendance for Real Madrid’s Champions League victory has fuelled speculation of a potential move.

However, Liverpool are determined to convince the French youth international about their project.

Despite Liverpool’s strong interest and competitive offer, there’s a belief that Los Blancos will eventually make their move later in the transfer window and ultimately win the race for Yoro.

Arne Slot’s squad needs defensive reinforcements, and Yoro’s talent and potential make him an attractive target.

Liverpool will continue to push hard to secure his services, but they face an uphill battle against Madrid.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Yoro’s destination, with Liverpool hoping to convince him that Anfield is the ideal place to continue his development.