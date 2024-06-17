Liverpool & PSG target's camp involved in furious bust-up with Napoli

Napoli have released a furious statement refusing to sell winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Georgia international's agent and father both publicly insisted he wants to leave.

Kvaratskhelia, 23, dazzled on Napoli's route to the 2022/23 Serie A title but, despite a return of 11 goals and eight assists, was powerless to prevent the team from falling to a shocking 10th-placed finish last season.

Napoli's decline has sparked serious uncertainty about Kvaratskhelia's future in Napoli. Both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with interest in the 23-year-old, whose agent and father have both urged Napoli to listen to offers.

In a frustrated response to the comments, Napoli wrote on social media: "In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club.

"Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Napoli club!!! End of the story."

In an appearance on Georgian TV network Imedi, agent Mamuka Jugeli made it clear that Kvaratskhelia wants to leave the club.

"We want to leave Napoli, but now we're all waiting for Euro 2024," Jugeli began. "With [new manager Antonio] Conte, Napoli have big plans. I'm sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn't mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there.

"Our goal is [to join a] team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that... we are worried."

Kvaratskhelia's father Badri, who joined Jugeli on the same show, added: "I don't want Khvicha to stay in Napoli. He worked with four different coaches in one year, this worries me a lot. He will decide for himself, although it's uncomfortable for me."

As noted by Fabrizio Romano, Napoli have already submitted an offer to extend Kvaratskhelia's contract to try and convince him to snub interest from PSG, who see the winger as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.