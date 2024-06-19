Liverpool and PSG Target Breaks Silence on Napoli Future Amid Exit Claims from Camp

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent and father’s comments on Sunday fuel speculation about his potential departure. The player spoke about his future after Georgia’s UEFA Euro 2024 match against Türkiye.

Kvaratskhelia’s father noted his concern with Napoli’s direction, considering the club went through several managers last season. Moreover, the Napoli star’s agent stated that despite the Serie A side now having Antonio Conte as their manager, the player has no desire to remain with the club.

These remarks from the player’s camp have sent off alarms in the Italian club. Reports suggest that the club’s new sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is contemplating a trip to Georgia’s camp in Germany, where the team is participating in its first UEFA Euro, to ease the tensions.

On Tuesday, Kvaratskhelia spoke to Sky Sports and noted that he will focus on his future after Georgia’s run in the Euros ends.

“I’m only focused on the Euros and giving my all in this tournament,” Kvaratskhelia said. “I am not thinking about the rest and everything that’s being said. After the Euro, I will decide about my future.”

🗣️Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on his future: “I’m only focused on the Euros and giving my all in this tournament. I am not thinking about the rest and everything that’s being said. After the Euro, I will decide about my future.” @SkySport pic.twitter.com/rkHmVk2pWQ — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 18, 2024

As his agent stated a few weeks ago, the 23-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, who likely view him as a replacement for Kylian Mbappé. It will be interesting to see how this entire saga plays out.