Liverpool and PSG on High Alert as Napoli Star’s Camp Reveals Surprising Exit Plans

Napoli standout Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has emerged as Paris Saint-Germain’s top target to replace Kylian Mbappé this summer. Moreover, the 23-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Liverpool as his agent stated a few weeks ago.

Nonetheless, if both of these teams want the Georgia international, they might have their opening. On Sunday, statements from the player’s agent and father are beginning to fan the flames for a potential exit.

Kvaratskhelia’s father spoke with Sport Imedi and noted his concern with Napoli’s direction, considering the club went through several managers last season.

“I don’t want Khvicha to stay in Napoli,” Kvaratskhelia’s father said. “He worked with four different coaches in one year, this worries me a lot — he will decide for himself, although it’s uncomfortable for me. I haven’t talked to Khvicha about this topic, I’m not going to until the end of the Euro 2024”.

The Serie A side now have Antonio Conte as their manager, but the agent for Kvaratskhelia noted that the player has no desire to remain with Napoli. With several suitors, including PSG, Kvaratskhelia can find a situation he feels might be best for him.

“We want to leave Napoli, but now we’re all waiting for the Euro 2024,” Kvaratskhelia’s agent said. “With Conte, Napoli have big plans. I’m sure they will qualify to the Champions League again next season and fight for the Scudetto. But that doesn’t mean that Kvaratskhelia wants to stay there; I don’t mean it.

“I didn’t talk with Khvicha about this issue, the most important thing for him is the national team. Our goal is the team that plays in the Champions League. The worst thing is that if he stays here, Khvicha will lose one year because of that… we are worried.”

It will be interesting to see how this saga plays out. It appeared to have lost steam, but these latest remarks have revived Kvaratskhelia, potentially heading to PSG.