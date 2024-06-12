Liverpool to ‘prioritise’ move for €120m-rated midfield gem set to light up Euro 2024

Liverpool to ‘prioritise’ move for €120m-rated midfield gem set to light up Euro 2024

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a move for Benfica teenage sensation Joao Neves, according to CM Journal.

The reports claim the Reds have identified the 19-year-old midfielder as a crucial target for the upcoming season and will submit a formal offer soon.

Neves enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign for Benfica, playing over 55 matches across all competitions.

His incredible form has earned him a call-up to the Portugal national team for the 2024 European Championship, where he is one to keep an eye on.

He has garnered significant interest from Europe’s elite, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese international has been heralded as a mentally strong and physically gifted midfielder who is excellent on both sides of the ball.

Consequently, Liverpool reportedly are at the forefront of the race for his signature.

However, Liverpool know Benfica to be stern negotiators. They did not budge when Liverpool went for Darwin Nunez, insisting on his release clause. Chelsea faced the same situation when they signed Enzo Fernandez.

Benfica will only entertain offers meeting Neves’ €120 million release clause. The Primeira Liga giants believe they are in a strong negotiating position.

Liverpool bolstered the midfield last season with the signing of four new players. However, Neves’ potential and ability to add a different dimension to the midfield could prompt them to break the bank for the Tavira-born starlet.

Liverpool fans, hold your horses

These reports are most likely wide of the mark, considering the operators at the Anfield club.

Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards is not a fan of big-money signings and will most likely opt for bargains in the market.

Liverpool have an affinity for the Portuguese market, but the front office is reluctant to shell out obscene sums for players.

A transfer of this magnitude doesn’t fit Liverpool’s transfer strategy. The Reds are known for shrewd acquisitions, focusing on value and potential rather than exorbitant fees.

Also, while Liverpool are in a strong financial position regarding the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a €120 million transfer would be a massive financial gamble, especially with other targets in sight.

It is tempting to get excited by the arrival of a midfielder with Neves’ potential, but this story is one to take with a pinch of salt.