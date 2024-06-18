Liverpool prepare to rival United in pursuit of £65m PL star who ‘didn’t put a foot wrong’ in Euros debut

Manchester United are among three Premier League clubs sizing up a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

The Reds were initially alongside Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the centre-half, and now, Liverpool have established their interest in beating their rivals to a summer acquisition, as per Mail Sport.

Palace are somewhat covered by the fact that Guehi, whom they value at £65 million, has two years remaining on his current contract, but they’re unwilling to see him enter the final 12 months of his terms. As such, it’s thought that the board will propose a fresh contract offer in a bid to fend off the clubs circling for his signature.

Of course, any negotiations regarding either a transfer or deal extension will have to wait until he’s returned from the Euros.

Guehi lauded after stellar Euros debut

Guehi, 23, started and played the full 90 minutes for England in their tournament opener on Sunday, putting in a stellar shift to fend off the spirited Serbians in a particularly cagey second half.

Jude Bellingham’s 13th-minute header was enough to claim the vital three points, and so he was expectedly named Player of the Match after the full-time whistle. However, the Palace ace received his fair share of plaudits, too, with ESPN claiming Guehi ‘didn’t put a foot wrong’ after completing 100 per cent of his tackles and 100 per cent of his ground duels.

Marc Guehi didn't put a foot wrong tonight: 96% pass completion

100% tackles won

100% ground duels won

2 clearances

1 block Stepped up 👏 pic.twitter.com/f7O5jzvQpa — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 16, 2024

