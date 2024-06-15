Liverpool players at Copa America 2024: Every Reds star at this year's tournament

Copa America 2024 is happening this summer and here’s every Liverpool player who will feature at the tournament.

There are two major international tournaments happening this summer as both Europe and South America hold their showcase events. The latter, though, are doing things unusually.

The tournament is taking place in North America, with the United States hosting for the second time. They jumped in to take over hosting duties after Ecuador rejected the chance.

There are also six Concacaf teams playing at the event. This one is more of a multi-continent tournament, then - the tournament of the Americas.

And Liverpool will be represented. They've got players with four countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay.

Here's who's heading to the states.

Liverpool players at Copa America 2024

Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup-winner is in the squad, with Argentina confirming that on Saturday with their final squad list. Not that there was any doubt.

Mac Allister played a starring role as his country won the World Cup in 2022, starting in midfield. It was the tournament that boosted his profile sky-high - Liverpool would sign him six months later.

And after a fantastic debut season in Red, the Copa America offers another chance for Mac Allister to play a key role in a triumphant team. Argentina are favourites, after all - and Liverpool's no.10 is a real part of that.

Brazil

Alisson

Brazil's no.1 goalkeeper is Liverpool's no.1 goalkeeper. Alisson holds down that role but he has come under a bit of criticism - rightly or wrongly - ahead of the tournament.

But Brazil as a whole just aren't quite firing on all cylinders. This isn't a team packed full of superstar talent and the Selecao will have to surprise some people if they're to win this tournament.

Colombia

Luis Diaz

Diaz is Colombia's star player and the one they'll turn to in the final third. His 11 goals in 48 internationals show why.

Luis Diaz of Colombia

But Liverpool's no.23 also scored some massive goals within the last 12 months. There was a goal against Germany in a 2-0 friendly win last June, and then a brace as Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 in World Cup qualification back in November.

Take that kind of form to the States and Diaz could return a hero.

Uruguay

Darwin Nunez

The successor to Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez, Nunez is at the centre of Uruguay's hopes. Though, Suarez is still in the squad at 37.

Nunez has his critics at club level but he's a different animal for his country. Eight goals in the last eight months, including five World Cup qualification goals against Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia (2). Uruguay got 10 points from those four games, too.

He's going into this tournament on the back of a hattrick against Mexico, so Nunez could make serious waves at Copa America 2024. One of the players to watch, with a question.

Darwin Nunez of Uruguay

