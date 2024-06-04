Liverpool player WON’T wait for Arne Slot and has now asked club to sell him ASAP

Liverpool now have a player actively seeking out after he reportedly informed the club of his decision to leave this week.

Sepp van den Berg raised eyebrows last week in an interview with De Telegraaf. He openly told them that he felt Liverpool were 'hindering his future’ by not letting him leave the club.

Not letting him leave easily, anyway. The suggestion has been that Liverpool wanted around £20m to sell Van den Berg after his excellent Bundesliga campaign with Mainz 05.

That’s a very high price for a player they never use - and Van den Berg was clearly upset about it. He made it perfectly clear that he didn’t want to remain at Anfield beyond the summer.

Now it appears he’s made that official. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Van den Berg has told Liverpool that he wants to leave and is simply waiting on a ‘greenlight’ to move on.

"The 22 y/o has clearly informed Liverpool that he wants to leave the club this summer,” Plettenberg wrote on X. "Contract valid until 2026. Now he is waiting for the green light from #LFC to make the move!

"He would like to stay in the Bundesliga and has already received many inquiries. Also from the Premier League. Mainz 05 would like to keep him after a very good season with 2940 minutes played.

"Price valuation: €15m!”

Van den Berg wants out

Another notable thing here is that the valuation could be far lower. That could be an incorrect valuation, of course, or it could be that Van den Berg’s desire to leave the club has lowered the asking price.

After all, Liverpool will struggle to command a big fee when it’s completely public that the 20-year-old is pushing for a transfer.

It’s also telling that Van den Berg won’t even wait to see what Arne Slot thinks. Slot has officially taken over as manager but is yet to link up with the squad for pre-season.

It does offer Van den Berg a chance to push his way into the senior setup under a new manager. It appears he’s not interested, however, and wants a move away from Anfield ASAP.

