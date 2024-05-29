Liverpool Are Planning A Move For This Atalanta Star: Good Move By Arne Slot?

After representing multiple clubs, Ederson signed for Atalanta in the summer of 2022. The move took his career to new heights as he established himself as an elite midfielder in the Serie A. His impressive performances in the past two seasons have earned him praise from all over the world.

BERGAMO, ITALY – APRIL 18: Ederson of Atalanta BC warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final second leg match between Atalanta and Liverpool FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on April 18, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Ederson even played a crucial role in the Italian side’s Europa League victory this season. He featured in 57 games, netting seven goals and providing an assist. He averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 0.9 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The Brazilian midfielder is known for his defensive traits on the field. He is an intelligent reader of the game and positions himself well. However, he doesn’t shy away from taking out tackles whenever required. The player can also chip in by scoring some crucial goals.

A good pick by Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Ederson for some time now. They monitored him closely when he played against them in the Europa League this season. Impressed with his actions on the field, the club are discussing submitting a bid for him.

The alleged interest is understandable as Thiago Alcantara has left the club as a free agent. Hence, the Reds are supposed to bring in a quality midfielder in the summer. The arrival of the 24-year-old could be a great addition to the unit.

Ederson is an experienced campaigner and can make an instant impact. He will provide a layer of protection in the middle of the park and can also add his creativity in the final third. As he is yet to hit peak years, a Premier League move could be on the cards.