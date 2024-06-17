Liverpool also place first bid for Man United target Leny Yoro, rejected by Lille

Liverpool also place first bid for Man United target Leny Yoro, rejected by Lille

Manchester United appear to be one step closer to signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro this summer.

Following Raphael Varane’s departure from the club at the end of the season coupled with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez’s injury setbacks and Jonny Evans’ advanced age, Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of some young, rising talent at the back. Yoro looks to be the right fit for the role.

Just 18 years of age, the French defender truly showed his worth in what was only his second full season as a professional in Lille’s first team.

Playing 32 Ligue 1 matches and starting 30, Yoro won 63% of his total duels, making good use of his 190cm height to win 65% of his aerial duels. He also proved highly effective on the ball, with a remarkable 80% dribbling while achieving 92% passing accuracy. (Sofascore)

He played a massive role as Lille secured 13 clean sheets, propelling them to a fourth-place finish and securing a coveted spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

As discussed by The Peoples Person, United have taken an active interest in Yoro. Still, they are not the only ones who have recognised his talents, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also named as interested parties.

Yesterday, it was reported that Paris Saint-Germain held talks with Lille to discuss a potential move for Yoro.

While the race for the teenage talent certainly appears to be heating up, United have received a major boost that could swing the contest in their favour.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Lille have rejected a €50 million bid from Liverpool for the centre-back.

Furthermore, the club reportedly requested a €60 million opening bid for the player, something United have already come close to with their first bid.

Given that United reportedly have a £140 million war chest for the summer transfer window, Yoro’s transfer is well within the realms of possibility even before United are able to make any sales.

Although United may have to spend more in order to edge out competing offers, Yoro will no doubt be worth the fight given his undoubted talent and young age which could enable him to build a promising future at United for years to come.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

