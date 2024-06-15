Liverpool pessimistic over €60 million-rated prodigy’s pursuit due to Real Madrid interest

According to journalist David Lynch, Liverpool’s hopes of signing Leny Yoro are dimmed because Real Madrid are also interested in the young defender. Interestingly, they perceive this situation as similar to their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

When Tchouameni was still playing for Monaco, Liverpool showed strong interest in him. However, once Real Madrid got involved, Liverpool’s chances of signing the midfielder disappeared.

Despite this setback, Liverpool continued to keep an eye on Tchouameni, but Real Madrid have been unwilling to let the Frenchman go.

Now, with Yoro, Madrid’s interest is again a major obstacle for Liverpool and Manchester United.

Lynch notes that Liverpool are not very hopeful about signing Yoro because they know how appealing Real Madrid’s offer can be for any player, especially a young talent like Yoro.

What’s the latest with Yoro?

In recent days, there has been a lot of discussion about the 18-year-old. It is said that Yoro is aware of the interest from Real Madrid and is waiting for them to prioritise his transfer.

Although Real Madrid and Yoro have a hypothetical agreement, the main issue is Lille’s asking price of €60 million something that Real Madrid are not willing to pay as his contract with Lille ends in the summer of 2025.

Since he has only one year left on his contract, Real Madrid do not want to enter a bidding war and overpay for him. Reports suggest that Real Madrid will not offer more than €30 million for Yoro.

Yoro wants Real Madrid

Yoro reportedly prefers to join Real Madrid, and the Spanish club is willing to wait patiently for the right moment to sign him.

They are even prepared to wait until next year when Yoro could potentially move for free. Lille, on the other hand, wants to avoid this situation and might have to accept a lower offer from Real Madrid if Yoro insists on moving to the Spanish club.

Overall, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in Yoro, but Real Madrid’s involvement makes it challenging for them.

All the while, Yoro is aware of the situation and is hopeful for a move to Real Madrid.