Liverpool Paves Way for PSG, Tottenham to Secure £25M Defender, Report Says

Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida is on the radar of top European clubs as a potential target this summer. However, one club might be deciding to pull out of the race despite having a former manager of his.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to boost their defense this summer, with a particular focus on finding someone who can either back up or compete with Achraf Hakimi for the right-back spot.

As a result, they are one of the reported clubs keen on Geertruida to bolster their backline. However, the Parisians aren’t alone in their interest as Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also linked to the player.

Nonetheless, The Mirror reports that new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reluctant to make a Dutchman his first signing. Slot is a big fan of a player valued at £25 million by his Rotterdam-based club.

Still, after witnessing Erik ten Hag face criticism for bringing numerous Eredivisie players to Manchester United, Slot hesitates to rush into the deal. This hesitation has given Spurs and PSG a chance to step in.