Liverpool pair are now expected to MISS Euro 2024; Arne Slot will be thrilled

Two more Liverpool players have been reportedly told they won’t be on the plane to Euro 2024. It’s a move that Arne Slot will enjoy.

Journalist Matt Law claims Curtis Jones has been told by Gareth Southgate that he won't be part of the England squad for Euro 2024. It was one that many expected, admittedly.

Southgate initially announced a bloated provisional squad that required several players to be cut before heading out to Germany. Jones was one of those who didn't have an England appearance before his callup - and also didn't play against Bosnia at the weekend.

That made it incredibly unlikely that Southgate would include him in the eventual 26-man squad. Especially when the midfield selection is so abundant and possibly even growing as Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to play there.

But Jones isn't the only Liverpool player likely missing out. Jarell Quansah, who is also in the squad for the first time, is also expected to miss out.

Again, it's not a shock. Quansah didn't feature against Bosnia and England boast plenty of centre-backs with a lot more experience than him.

So all in all, the pair's absence could end up being positive for them - and Arne Slot.

Arne Slot will be smiling

One problem Slot faces this summer is that many of Liverpool's best players won't be around for his pre-season. That's the time when he'll want to implement his new style of play - but it's difficult to do that with half a squad.

Both Jones and Quansah established themselves as first-team players last season, though, and so they're two more regulars for Slot to work with. That's unquestionably a positive for the new manager.

And it might end up being a positive for the players, too. Instead of sitting on England's bench in Germany, here's a magnificent chance to impress the new boss and perhaps steal a march on those off with their national teams.

Carry that into the season and both Jones and Quansah could be set for big roles - if they impress.

