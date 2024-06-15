Liverpool Outpace Barcelona and PSG in Race to Secure Versatile Star with Contract Until 2027

Paris Saint-Germain must find replacements for the offensive output Kylian Mbappé provided before his departure to Real Madrid. One player linked to PSG is RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Olmo featured in 25 matches across all competitions for the German side in the 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. Hence, he has caught the attention of top European clubs this summer.

Leipzig has the Spanish international under contract until 2027, so they don’t have to sell him unless a team meets his €60 million release clause. PSG, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are all monitoring Olmo’s situation, but they might not have the advantage in the race.

According to MARCA, Liverpool are ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Olmo in the ongoing transfer window. If Olmo has an impressive UEFA Euro 2024 competition for the Spanish national team, the list of suitors could grow even more.

Moreover, the 26-year-old is a versatile player who plays as an attacking midfielder but has experience playing out on the wing. ​It will be interesting to see what club does land Olmo should he decide to leave this summer.