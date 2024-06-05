Liverpool Open Talks To Sign This Ligue 1 Midfielder: What Will He Bring To The Club?

Liverpool are looking to start a new era under the new manager Arne Slot from the upcoming season. In the latest move, they have identified Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as a viable target for the summer transfer window, according to

Khephren Thuram moved to Nice from Monaco in the summer of 2019. He worked hard to earn the faith of the management. Due to his impressive displays and huge potential, he has established himself as an integral part of the side.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – AUGUST 05: Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice looks on during the Sela Cup match between OGC Nice and Villarreal CF at St James’ Park on August 05, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Thuram has played a key role in helping Nice secure a Europa League berth. He scored once and provided an assist in 29 games this season. He averaged 1.6 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, and 1.4 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The French plays as a defensive midfielder and tries to control the tempo of the game. He is excellent at tackling and blocking the shots. As he has good dribbling skills and vision to provide key passes, he also contributes to the offence from time to time.

It makes sense for Liverpool to sign a new midfielder as Thiago Alcantara has left the club as a free agent. The club must bring in a quality name to fill the big gap. Hence, they have rejuvenated their interest in Khephren Thuram.

The Reds were linked to the player last summer but Jurgen Klopp preferred others over him. However, as the German manager has left, the club will make their moves to sign the 23-year-old. The investment in him could prove to be a good one in the long run.

The arrival of Thuram will give some rest to Wataru Endo, who was forced to play relentlessly due to the lack of a defensive midfielder. The former has a year left on his contract meaning he could be available at a bargain price in the summer.