Liverpool open talks with Feyenoord to appoint Arne Slot as manager

It is understood Arne Slot is keen on the move - Getty Images/Herman Dingler

Liverpool have opened negotiations with Feyenoord as Arne Slot edges closer to replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Slot is now increasingly likely to move to Anfield with Liverpool formally approaching his club to strike a deal.

It is understood Slot is keen on the move and it is now a matter of how much compensation will be demanded by Feyenoord as the 45-year-old does not have a buy-out clause in the three-year contract he signed last summer.

Slot has become one of the most coveted coaches in Europe, and Liverpool want to secure a deal amid interest in the Feyenoord coach from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The fact the situation has advanced so far indicates Liverpool are confident they have their man, with Slot enthusiastic about the prospect of building on Klopp’s legacy.

Feyenoord want to keep their coach but may realise it is now about negotiating an amicable settlement.

Liverpool are engaged in formal talks with the Dutch club and Slot’s representative, Rafaela Pimenta, to conclude a recruitment process which has significantly advanced in the last 24 hours.

Slot’s name rose up a managerial shortlist which has been dwindling over recent weeks after Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso ruled himself out and Liverpool moved on to other targets.

