Liverpool one of THREE Premier League teams circling Newcastle for Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool have been named as one of three Premier League teams keeping a close eye on the situation at Newcastle and in particular their star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies were restricted in their spending during the January transfer window and, again without Champions League football, the Saudi-backed outfit are requiring sales in order to remain compliant with profit and sustainability rules this summer.

Alexander Isak, reported Reds' target Anthony Gordon and Bruno have been identified as Newcastle’s most bankable assets with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City among the sides interested in the Brazil midfielder.

Joe Gomez

That’s according to Spanish publication, AS, which reports City as the team who have shown most interest in the Rio-born playmaker. French side Paris Saint-Germain have also been named as suitors.

Following the disappointment of Matheus Nunes’ first season at the Etihad, along with Kalvin Phillips' continued struggles, Pep Guardiola is expected to move for midfielder this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister Wataru Endo

First-choice target Lucas Paqueta appears to be a non-starter due to his gambling charges and compatriot Bruno could come instead.

It’s been reported that the former Lyon player has got a £100 million release clause in his contract but so far no teams have been prepared to go that high.

The 26-year-old is under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028 and has been among the club’s top stars since joining in 2022.

Reds requiring midfield reinforcements

Liverpool attempted to spend big on a midfielder last summer with bids for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but both ended up at Chelsea.

Aurelien Tchouameni was another name linked to Anfield but ultimately remained with Real Madrid.

The club ended up bringing in a host of new names in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch but Mac Allister aside it could be argued that none has truly fit the bill.

Therefore the club could sanction another big-money midfield move this summer under new transfer supremos, the sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Alexis Mac Allister

