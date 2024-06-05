Liverpool officially CONFIRM contract offer; 'pure class' player must answer soon

Liverpool have officially confirmed a contract offer made to one of their players. The Reds announcement came with their retained list.

Liverpool revealed their retained list for the 2024/25 season, with a series of players departing the club. The most prominent two are Joel Matip and Thiago, of course, with their departures announced last month.

But one name who isn't on the list is goalkeeper Adrian. The Spaniard's contract expires this summer, with every expectation having been that Liverpool would release him.

However, that's not the case. The retained list actually confirms a contract offer put to the 37-year-old as the Reds would like to keep him on for at least another season.

Now, there's no guarantee that Adrian will accept the offer. Liverpool have put a contract on the table, though, and simply wait for a response.

Liverpool offer Adrian a contract

This one is a surprise. Arne Slot coming in a new manager, coupled with a mass overhaul at the club, made it an obvious time for Liverpool to part with players like Adrian.

He's right at the end of his career, of course, and has publicly voiced a desire to return to Spain. The Reds still see value in him, though.

And perhaps it's easy to see why. Adrian is an important figure in the dressing room and given that's his role, there's extra value in the continuity he brings in amidst all the upheaval elsewhere.

He's a well-liked figure at the club, with Jurgen Klopp having been a big fan. The German frequently talked him up, calling him 'pure class' back in 2021 for the way he stepped in from the cold to perform for the team.

It's not easy to find a player like that - one who can boost the dressing room while playing an incredibly diminished role. Liverpool have it in Adrian and they don't want to let him go just yet.

