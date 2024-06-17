Liverpool offer teen sensation MAMMOTH deal that would see him out-earn Gakpo, Robertson and Szoboszlai

Liverpool are ready to hand Leny Yoro a mammoth £125,000 per week pay packet in an effort to convince the French youngster to make the move to Anfield this summer.

That’s according to a new report in Caught Offside, which claims the Reds as well as Manchester United remain focussed on getting the Lille standout during this transfer window.

Yoro, 18, has emerged as the hottest defensive talent in Europe following a breakthrough campaign for Lille, after which he was named in the French footballers’ union Ligue 1 team of the season.

Leny Yoro

It’s been a stunning rise for the homegrown academy graduate, who was withdrawn by his club from French Olympic duty ahead of Paris 2024.

Lille are in a disadvantageous position regarding the young centre back however with his contract expiring in 2025 and no sign of a new deal being offered or accepted.

Ideally the club would prefer not to lose him for nothing next summer and so might be minded to entertain bids during this transfer window.

Complicating the picture however is the presence of Real Madrid, believed to be Yoro’s preferred destination.

As they have done with other talents such as David Alaba and Kylian Mbappe, Madrid could opt to wait for Yoro’s contract to expire and give him the opportunity to join on a Bosman in 2025.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United are both keen on adding the centre back this summer, despite Real being favourites for his signature.

Liverpool to offer Yoro €6m-€7m salary

And Caught Offside claims that Liverpool are offering an annual salary of €6 million to €7m for Yoro, which equates to around £125,000 a week.

That would put Yoro ahead of more established Liverpool stars like Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo, according to Spotrec.

Yoro and Willian Pacho have both been named as potential Liverpool incomings in the central defensive department this summer.

The Reds’ new transfer team of Richard Hughes, sporting director, and FSG’s new CEO of Football Michael Edwards are also reported to have cast their net for Goncalo Inacio and Levi Colwill.

Liverpool need recruitments in the centre back department having lost Joel Matip on a free transfer.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, is out of contract in 2025 while Joe Gomez is known to be open to the idea of a transfer this summer.

