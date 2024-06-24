Liverpool now have huge interest in their 21-year-old possession master

Liverpool now have huge interest in Tyler Morton. Arne Slot and co. have a big decision to make.

The Times reports that Tyler Morton is at the centre of a lot of interest from European clubs. It appears that several heavyweights are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty around his place at Liverpool.

RB Leipzig are the headline club here. They would like to sign Morton permanently and believe he'd 'flourish' with them, given their track record at developing talent.

The report by Paul Joyce mentions Moton's data, with CIES Football Observatory finding there are only two players younger than him who perform better for 'press resistance'.

A study by the CIES Observatory earlier this year revealed Morton ranked higher than any Liverpool player in terms of press resistance. His ball retention under high pressure stood at 86.9 per cent and only two players younger in the world’s top 28 leagues boasted better figures than him. They were Barcelona’s Gavi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery, who both had 87.1 per cent.

And that's why the likes of Leipzig are interested in Morton. Sevilla, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt are also mentioned, along with 'some Premier League clubs'.

On top of it all, most of the Championship hope to pick him up on loan after back-to-back spells in the second tier. The feeling is that Morton wants to finally make the step up, however.

Tyler Morton this summer

What a summer for Morton, then. First on his list will be impressing Arne Slot in pre-season training this summer as his dream will be earning a senior squad spot with Liverpool.

But if he can't do that, the Reds will need to set an asking price. That will likely be quite high - certainly upwards of £20m. Maybe even closer to £30m.

That's the level of talent and interest in Morton right now. It's a summer that will define his career.

