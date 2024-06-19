Liverpool have now asked about record-breaking 18-year-old who idolises Sergio Ramos

Liverpool have asked about a record-breaking teenager out of Turkey who idolises Sergio Ramos. The Reds want to know more.

Turkish outlet Aslinda claims Liverpool have asked Kasimpasa about their talented defender Yasin Ozcan. The 18-year-old now has a full senior season under his belt and clubs are looking at him.

Besiktas are named as one of those - and they'll fancy their chances of getting him as a big Turkish club. Liverpool, though, apparently want to know more about the situation.

That's all the information we're given, unfortunately. Ozcan is one of the brightest teenage prospects in European football, though, and one who almost certainly interests Liverpool.

Liverpool like Yasin Ozcan

Ozcan only actually turned 18 in April - he's a very, very young player. Though, he's not an inexperienced one.

The defender broke into Kasimpasa's side back in 2023 and has held down a spot ever since. He started 33 games in the Super Lig across the last campaign: 20 at centre-back and another 13 as a left-back.

His early break into senior football saw Ozcan break a record in Turkish football, too. He scored as a 16-year-old back in January 2023, making him the youngest defender to ever score in the competition.

The Guardian also picked Ozcan as one of their Next Generation players of last season - essentially, one of the best players born in 2006. They mention how he idolises former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos as the kind of player he wants to become.

So that's who Liverpool are looking at. Of course, it's hard to see how Liverpool would get too much out of him, given the numbers at centre-back and left-back.

That's why we imagine Besiktas would hold an advantage in any transfer battle between the two. They'd almost certainly give him a fast track to regular football - he'd be behind quite a few at Anfield.

