Liverpool NOT pursuing Brazilian midfielder despite reports of £40m bid

Liverpool are NOT targeting Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer despite recent reports suggesting that a £40m bid had been made by the Reds.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign in Italy last season, helping Atalanta win their first major trophy in 61 years with an excellent Europa League final display in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

The defensive midfielder has caught the attention of Europe's elite sides as a result, with Liverpool among those touted with interest in the Brazilian.

Liverpool NOT pursuing Brazilian midfielder despite reports of £40m bidby Ewan Ross-Murray

Reds to BID for Osorio, Ederson claims DENIED, Romano NAMES centre back targets - Liverpool transfer news todayby Peter Staunton

Trent Alexander-Arnold

SPECIAL Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai SHOCK & Salah WINS award - Liverpool FC news recapby Ewan Ross-Murray

But reports out of Brazil went even further on Thursday, suggesting that Liverpool had actually launched a £40m bid for Ederson.

However, despite the claim of an offer, This Is Anfield's David Lynch reports that Liverpool have not submitted a bid for the midfielder, with Ederson not among their targets in the upcoming transfer window.

LIVERPOOL NOT INTERESTED IN EDERSON

According to the report, senior Liverpool sources have indicated that Ederson 'does not feature highly on their shortlist of potential signings', with suggestions of a £40m offer 'wide of the mark'.

It remains unclear whether or not Liverpool are in the market for a midfielder of any description, especially having signed four in last year's summer window.

However, there have been suggestions that Liverpool will seek to replace Wataru Endo in the coming months, signing a 'marquee' defensive midfielder instead.

The Japan international is the only orthodox senior option Liverpool have in the number six role, with Alexis Mac Allister having filled in their last season. Young Stefan Bajcetic is also a candidate for the position, but seldom featured last term due to injury.

Liverpool are expected to sign a new central defender this summer with Joel Matip having left on a free transfer, with the acquisition of a winger possible too.

The Reds may also need to recruit a new back-up goalkeeper to Alisson, with Caoimhin Kelleher strongly linked with an Anfield exit.

Alexis Mac Allister

How Arne Slot solves Alexis Mac Allister problem will define entire Liverpool ERAby Sam McGuire

Lutsharel Geertruida, Feyenoord player and Liverpool target

Geertruida COMPETITION, Neves price REVEALED, Di Gregorio CHOOSES- Liverpool Transfer News Todayby Peter Staunton

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City

Man City MUST be punished otherwise the Premier League as we know it is deadby Sam McGuire