Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in numbers after four years in charge at Anfield

Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is celebrating four years at Liverpool with the Reds sitting top of the Premier League.

The German has overseen a remarkable transformation at Anfield.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After inspiring the Reds to Champions League glory last season in Madrid, the league has become the priority.

With an eight-point gap to champions Manchester City, Klopp is on the verge of joining the all-time greats at Anfield.

Here are the numbers behind an incredible four years.

221 - number of games played in all competitions.

320 - points won in the Premier League from 152 matches at an average of 2.11 per game.

146 - the number of games it took Klopp to record 300 league points - the fewest required by any of the club's managers.

458 - goals scored in all competitions - averaging 2.07 goals per game, the highest ratio by any Reds manager in the last 123 years.

Klopp celebrates four years with Liverpool (Getty)

58.82 - win percentage (130 in 221 games), bettered only by one previous Liverpool manager John McKenna (69.44).

92 - wins in Klopp's first 150 Premier League games, more than any other Liverpool manager.

67 - players used by the club during Klopp's four-year, 221-match reign.

44 - average number of minutes between Liverpool goals (458 goals in 20,010 minutes).

43 - number of occasions Klopp's side have scored four goals or more in a game.

Klopp lifts the Champions League with the Reds (Getty)

14 - number of Premier League teams Klopp is unbeaten against.

17 - successive league victories recorded (currently), a club best and one short of Manchester City's record which they can equal at Manchester United on October 20.

1 - the first manager to take an English team to three European finals in his first three seasons of European competition.

PA Sport contributed to this report