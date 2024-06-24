Liverpool must find Andy Robertson’s successor this summer

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been a mainstay in the first team since joining the club from Hull City in 2017 for a bargain fee.

The Scotland international has recorded sensational numbers for Liverpool, bagging 11 goals and providing 65 assists in 297 appearances.

Robertson is the perfect picture of consistency and embodies everything about excellent about Liverpool over the past decade.

However, his dip in form and injury issues from last season must force the Reds to think about the future.

Robertson suffered a series of niggling injuries that sidelined him for a chunk of the season, and he never quite got his rhythm.

The 30-year-old managed only 23 Premier League appearances last term, forcing Klopp to use Joe Gomez at left-back with Kostas Tsimikas also struggling for form.

Robertson has been fit for most of his stay at Merseyside, but last season was a warning that the Reds must heed to avoid leaving themselves handicapped next season.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship, the Glasgow-born full-back was a doubt for the national team. He still managed to play for Scotland but failed to inspire them as they crashed out in the group stage.

Liverpool must act fast and bring in a Robertson understudy who could eventually take over the starting berth from the rampaging full-back.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot will not want to be left hanging if his left-back continues to struggle with injuries next season.

Liverpool have other positions they need to reinforce immediately but cannot afford to neglect the left-back area.

Many will argue that a new centre-back, defensive midfielder, and even striker is more important at this stage, but finding Robertson’s heir should be high up the club’s priority list.

Liverpool haven’t been linked to a new left-back all window, and fans will be worried because it is an absolute necessity that must be addressed as the club looks to compete on all fronts.