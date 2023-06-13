Liverpool’s must-add midfielder and Haaland 2.0 to Man Utd: Transfer targets for every Premier League club

James Maddison, Rasmus Højlund and Manu Kone could be on the move this summer (Getty)

With the 2022/23 season completed and Premier League clubs now focused on the summer transfer window, WhoScored.com take a look at which players suit each team’s biggest need over the next eight weeks.

What do they need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - Manu Kone

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, but the Argentine won't be the only new central midfielder to make the move to Anfield this summer. Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are also on the club's radar, with the latter the latest to be linked with a switch. Kone returned the seventh best dribble success rate (60%) in the Bundesliga last season, while he ranked 10th for possession won in the midfield third (109) and 15th for tackles per 90 (2.5) with the Gladbach star emerging as one of Liverpool's top midfield targets.

Luton

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Antonio-Mirko Colak

Carlton Morris was the leading light in Luton's successful play-off push having scored 20 league goals for the Hatters last season. However, beyond Morris, Luton have few attacking alternatives to ease the burden on the 27-year-old. For context, centre-back Tom Lockyer was their third-highest scorer, with four goals. Promoted teams often make the mistake of prioritising attack over defence, but Luton can ill-afford to rely on Morris to keep them up. Antonio-Mirko Colak started the Scottish Premiership season brightly, and ultimately ended the campaign with 14 league goals, but injuries hampered his long-term impact, so much so that he hasn't started a league game since March. The Croat could prove a crucial signing in the final third were they to make a move for the Rangers man.

What do they need - right winger

Who should they sign - Wilfried Gnonto

While a team chasing a historic treble is unlikely to really need to strengthen in the off-season, Manchester City could certainly use the summer to bring in another right winger. Riyad Mahrez is now the wrong side of 30, and while a success under Pep Guardiola, the champions need to plan for life beyond the Algerian. Relegated Leeds will be aware they need to cut costs, with Wilfried Gnonto a sellable asset on the books at Elland Road. The Italy international works hard off the ball, too, as evidenced by a return of 1.8 tackles per 90, and this would certainly appease Guardiola.

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Rasmus Hojlund

Harry Kane may be the priority for Erik ten Hag as the Manchester United boss seeks an overhaul of his attack, but with Real Madrid also interested in the Tottenham hitman, the Carabao Cup winners can't afford to be dragged into a bidding war. Rather, they should focus their efforts on securing the services of star-in-the-making Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane ended the 2022/23 Serie A season with a respectable nine goals and two assists to his name despite starting just 20 of 38 league matches. At 20 years of age, there is more to come from Hojlund, and fans should be desperate to see the Atalanta man develop into a world-class striker at Old Trafford.

Newcastle

What do they need - attacking midfielder

Who should they sign - James Maddison

Following their Champions League return, Newcastle need to add quality bodies to the squad as they gear up to compete on multiple fronts following a successful season under Eddie Howe. James Maddison is one linked with a move to St. James' Park and having scored 10 and provided nine assists, the 26-year-old certainly proved his worth for a relegated Leicester side. Able to cover a number of roles in the final third, Newcastle won't have a straight shot at Maddison, but he's one who'd boost their chances of another top-four finish and silverware next season.

What do they need - goalkeeper

Who should they sign - Dean Henderson

Nottingham Forest were fortunate enough to convince Keylor Navas to join on loan from PSG in January to ease Dean Henderson's injury, though the Costa Rican is unlikely to make a permanent switch to the City Ground. As such, Forest should explore the possibility of signing Henderson once the transfer window opens. The 26-year-old is unlikely to establish himself as first choice at parent club Manchester United, who themselves are looking to sign a new shot-stopper, so would be open to Henderson's sale.

Sheffield United

What do they need - attacking midfielder

Who should they sign - Carney Chukwuemeka

While it remains to be seen whether Sheffield United can retain the services of on-loan Manchester City pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle, the Blades could maximise the loan market once more in order to bring fresh blood into the side. Chelsea spent big to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, and he is very much one for the future. However, he needs game time to continue his development, something that may prove hard to come by at Stamford Bridge next season. New boss Mauricio Pochettino will likely want a first look at Chukwuemeka before making a decision on his future, but if the Blades are unable to keep McAtee and Doyle, the former Aston Villa teenager would help ease their respective returns to City.

Tottenham

What do they need - goalkeeper

Who should they sign - David Raya

Tottenham are set to undergo a major rebuild this summer under Ange Postecoglou, and the best position to start is in goal. Hugo Lloris is set to leave north London, so the Frenchman's successor should be the priority. A ball-playing goalkeeper is key, with David Raya rightly their number one target. Brentford have already signed Raya's replacement in Mark Flekken, and that may soften their stance on the Spaniard. The 27-year-old ranked first for saves (154) and third for accurate long balls (410) in Europe's top five leagues this season, and could prove the perfect new goalkeeper for Spurs.

What do they need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - James Ward-Prowse

Given Declan Rice's likely exit once West Ham's Europa Conference League campaign is done and dusted, the Hammers will need a new midfielder to ease the England international's exit. West Ham will command a huge fee for Rice, so they need to be wise in the summer market in order not to be priced out of a move for a successor. That being said, Southampton will likely have demanded a big price for James Ward-Prowse anyway, with the Saints captain set to leave on the back of their relegation. The 28-year-old ranked seventh for key passes (74) in the Premier League last season and he could prove the right player to help pick up the pieces if, or when, Rice departs.

Wolves

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Folarin Balogun

Like Chelsea, Wolves' primary issue was the inability to hit the back of net. Indeed, they scored fewer goals (31) than any other Premier League side last season, and with Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa unlikely to be Wolves players once the summer window closes, they need investment in attack. If they can convince Arsenal to sell Folarin Balogun, then the USA international could be what they need to reignite their stagnant frontline. Balogun scored 21 league goals from Reims last season and after a taste of regular first-team action, is unlikely to settle for a spot on the bench at the Emirates. RB Leipzig had been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, but their decision to firm up their interest in Lens hitman Lois Openda means Wolves may yet have a chance to sign Balogun.