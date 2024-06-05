“He’s Liverpool’s Most Important Player Now” – Arne Slot Faces Major Transfer Decision

Liverpool’s Defensive Dilemma: Who Should Arne Slot Keep or Sell This Summer?

As Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes begin to plan their summer transfer plans, their first priority must be deciding the future of Liverpool’s current crop of players. Yesterday, we looked at the goalkeeping department but today we’re going to be taking a closer look at Arne Slot’s full-backs ahead of the 2024/25 season.

This could make an interesting discussion with the contract uncertainty surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid’s interest in the player, along with Bayern Munich reportedly eyeing a move for Andy Robertson and Saudi clubs circling Joe Gomez. With that in mind, let’s give our judgement on who we would keep, sell or loan this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Keep

Liverpool must make Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation their main priority this summer. With just one year left on his current deal, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in adding the generational full-back to their new look lineup alongside Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Photo: IMAGO

In my opinion, the 25-year-old is Liverpool’s most important player these days and should be at the centre of Arne Slot’s squad-building plans

Conor Bradley – Keep

The 20-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough season for Liverpool, proving himself as a more than capable replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold during his time sidelined through injury. With murmurs of Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield under Arne Slot, it would be expected that Bradley would make that right-back spot his own should that be the case.

Photo: IMAGO

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool are looking to reward Bradley with a new contract, which is extremely positive news and will be welcomed by everyone associated with the club, without a doubt.

Calvin Ramsay – Loan

The youngster only made six appearances last season during another frustrating loan spell, this time at Bolton Wanderers. Liverpool were likely hoping to repeat the trick that saw Conor Bradley develop the way he did at Bolton, but injuries have once again had a massively damaging impact on Ramsay’s season.

Photo: IMAGO

His potential though is clear to see and his senior cap for Scotland stands as evidence for that, so I wouldn’t yet be looking to cut the losses on the Scotsman. There’s still plenty of time for the young full-back to come good. Another Championship loan spell and an injury-free season would be more than ideal for his development.

Kostas Tsimikas – Sell

In terms of potential money-making assets, Tsimikas stands as one of the most obvious in the current Liverpool squad. Since joining the Reds for around £10million back in 2020, the Greek Scouser has enjoyed a fairly solid spell at Anfield, however I think it could be time for the 28-year-old to move on while he still holds a solid value.

Photo: IMAGO

Tsimikas only signed a new contract last year, so Liverpool remain in a strong position when it comes to selling the defender and I could see us aiming for the £15-20million mark.

Andy Robertson – Keep

This one is an interesting one. Robertson has always been one of the first names on the Liverpool team sheet over recent years, but this summer has come with a few rumours over a potential move to Bayern Munich. With just two years left on his contract, Liverpool will likely be forced into making a decision on his future very soon and at 30 years old, Michael Edwards may be thinking of making some profit on the full-back.

Photo: IMAGO

However, I would strongly be looking to keep the Scotsman with his clear quality and experience still as valuable as ever if Liverpool are to succeed under Arne Slot. This appears to be the case too, with Robertson revealing his “excitement” to work under Slot over recent days.

Potential Incomings

Based on those decisions, Liverpool would likely need to sign a new left-back to alternate and eventually replace Robertson on the left-side of defence. However, I reckon Michael Edwards could look to kill two birds with one stone by signing a player like Piero Hincapie, who is capable of slotting into both positions.

Other names like Levi Colwill and Willian Pacho have also been linked, but those rumours have seemingly simmered down over the past week. Ajax’s Jorrel Hato could be another player to keep an eye on as an alternative to come into the left-side of Liverpool’s defence.