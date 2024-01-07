Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Jakub Kiwior own goal and Luis Diaz strike in FA Cup

Arsenal had 13 shots in the first half but were unable to break the deadlock

Jakub Kiwior's own goal and a late Luis Diaz strike gave Liverpool victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round tie at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal paid the price for missing a host of opportunities and were punished as Liverpool grew increasingly dangerous, the deadlock broken when Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick glanced in off Kiwior's head with seven minutes left.

Winger Diaz then made sure of the Reds' progress with a breakaway goal in the last minute of added time.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the first half, with Martin Odegaard hitting the bar while Reis Nelson and Kai Havertz also had chances to give Arsenal reward for their pressure.

Liverpool, despite missing captain Virgil van Dijk through illness, held firm. Alexander-Arnold also hit the bar in the first half and as they started to exert control, keeper Aaron Ramsdale saved well from Diaz while Diogo Jota headed against the woodwork.

Just as the replay that neither Arsenal nor Liverpool would have particularly wanted loomed, the unfortunate Kiwior headed past Ramsdale to put one foot in the fourth round for Jurgen Klopp's side.

With the Gunners pushing for an equaliser, Darwin Nunez and Jota set Diaz free and he lashed the ball into the top corner to seal victory for the visitors.