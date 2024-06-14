Liverpool and Manchester United ‘actively pursuing’ Real Madrid summer target

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Lille defender Leny Yoro, who they see as their centre-back of the future. They will not get into a bidding war for him though, and have asked the player to show patience and his desire to play for the club though, and it certainly looks as if it will be tested.

Los Blancos have set a limit of €40m for the deal, while Lille continue to demand €60m. The player’s preference is to head to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos were pleased with the predisposition shown by the player.

However after Paris Saint-Germain showed interest in the winter window, The Athletic report that Liverpool and Manchester United are actively pursuing Yoro. The latter reportedly enquired about the defender, and are willing to pay Lille’s asking price, as well as a higher salary than Real Madrid. Both of the Premier League giants are aware of Real Madrid’s interest, and realise they may come away with the player, but will do their best to persuade Yoro, who they also see as a cornerstone signing.

Ultimately, it’s in Yoro’s hands. If he is willing to wait until his contract expires next summer, he will have his pick of sides, but it is believed he would prefer to move this year. If Lille will not cave into Real Madrid’s lower offer, then it will come down to whether he is willing to wait and take a lower wage at Real Madrid, or go this summer. Los Blancos may be the most attractive project of the three currently, but he would get more money at the start of an uncertain career, and perhaps more opportunities in the Premier League.