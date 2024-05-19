Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp delivers final speech to team

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp delivered his final speech to his team in the Anfield dressing room on Sunday.

In his emotional speech, he told players “I love you. I can’t wait to be watching you, developing, making next steps.”

He was sent off with a huge applause from the players.

Klopp has been the manger for Liverpool for nine years.

His last game ended with a 2-0 win over Wolves. He also addressed fans on the pitch, expressing his gratitude.