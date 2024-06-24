Liverpool manager gives green light for club to go after Barcelona priority target

As if it was not already enough that Chelsea and Arsenal were battling Barcelona in the race for Nico Williams, another top Premier League side, Liverpool, have also entered the race.

Williams, 21, is a priority target for Barça heading into the summer transfer window as they aim to fortify their options on the left flank.

But, the list of admirers for the Athletic Club winger, who is excelling at UEFA Euro 2024, keeps growing day by day.

Chelsea were understood to be intent on signing the Barcelona target while earlier today, reports emerged that Arsenal are ready to match his €58 million release clause.

Liverpool new manager approves move for Williams

Now, according to reports in England, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool new manager Arne Slot has given the club the green light to pursue the signing of Williams this summer.

The Dutch coach, who replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield recently, has approved plans to try and sign the 21-year-old Barcelona target, who is shining at the European Championship.

Liverpool new manager Arne Slot wants Nico Williams. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, the Catalans view him as their top target for the summer but the financial situation makes things tricky due to his release clause of €58 million.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal will not face similar problems which could give them an advantage in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

The silver lining

While Liverpool’s entry into the race for Williams is a concern for Barcelona, it might also bring about a positive development.

Indeed, if the Reds are able to land the Athletic Club winger, they would open the doors for the exit of Luis Diaz, another winger that the Catalans admire greatly.

Indeed, Arne Slot would not oppose the Colombian international’s exit this summer, especially if they wish Williams. A possible domino effect could ensue.