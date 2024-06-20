New Liverpool manager Arne Slot makes Pep Guardiola and Manchester City admission in first club interview

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have both been watched by, and have inspired, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot, he revealed during his first interview at Anfield.

The 45-year-old arrives on Merseyside as Liverpool’s first new manager since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at the club in 2015, looking to carry on from the enormous legacy and standard installed by his German predecessor.

The Dutch coach joins the Premier League battle with a strong CV to his name earned through successes in Holland, having won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup in consecutive seasons with Feyenoord, resulting in the latter during last season.

However, competition for the league crown in England is more intense than ever, and with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea all set to strengthen further this summer, Slot will have his work cut out from the very off.

But the former NAC Breda midfielder has admitted to learning from the very best, with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp themselves among the names he has watched intently over the years.

Speaking to the official Liverpool club website, Arne Slot admitted to being inspired by Pep Guardiola, and having watched Manchester City several times whilst working in the Netherlands as head coach of Feyenoord.

“I think it is the style of many modern coaches at the moment: we were all a bit inspired because of the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool. We were all inspired by (Pep) Guardiola and (Jurgen) Klopp,” Slot admitted.

Continuing by discussing the somewhat demise of the intense rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Liverpool manager pointing towards the rise of Manchester City’s battle with the Anfield club.

“I think when that came to an end, the new rivalry in European football came because of Jürgen – he managed Liverpool and Pep Guardiola, of course, managed Manchester City. I think for everyone who loves football it was a fantastic era to watch the both of them getting the best out of each other.

“I have seen a lot of games of Liverpool, a lot of games of City as well, and when you live in Europe the Premier League is probably the nicest league to follow.”

Manchester City and Liverpool have already found out when the two clubs will meet one another during the hugely anticipated new Premier League campaign, in what will also be Arne Slot’s strongest test of credentials.

City will travel to Merseyside on the weekend of November 30 to take on Liverpool at Anfield, whilst the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium has been preliminarily scheduled for February 22 in a game that comes at a crucial time for Pep Guardiola’s side.

In a run of games starting in mid-January, Manchester City face consecutive away trips to Brentford and Ipswich Town, before taking on Chelsea at home, Arsenal away, Newcastle United at home, Liverpool at home, Tottenham away, and Nottingham Forest away.