Liverpool and Man Utd Get Transfer Boost as PSG Hesitate Over €120M Release Clause for Benfica Star

Liverpool and Man Utd Get Transfer Boost as PSG Hesitate Over €120M Release Clause for Benfica Star

SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves is catching the eye of some of Europe’s top clubs this summer. At just 19 years old, he’s also part of Portugal’s squad for UEFA Euro 2024. A strong showing in the tournament could make him even more attractive to potential suitors.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in this young talent. Benfica is well aware of the high demand and is determined not to let him go cheaply.

Recently, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, made it clear that they won’t consider any offers under €100 million (£85 million). However, the Parisians are reportedly not prepared to pay this price.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, PSG are very interested in Neves, but they’re not willing to pay his full release clause of €120 million. Instead, they would consider making an offer in the region of €75 million.

PSG has a serious interest in João Neves, but not at the price of his release clause of € 120M. Paris would only consider making an offer at around € 75M. @JacobsBen 🇵🇹💰 pic.twitter.com/GaBg7kks3b — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) June 19, 2024

A report from SPORT reveals that PSG aim to negotiate a lower price for Neves by offering Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler as part of the deal. Would Benfica accept this offer along with the transfer?