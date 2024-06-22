Liverpool And Man Utd Target Not Desperate For Hoffenheim Exit

Liverpool and Manchester United target Maximilian Beier is not desperate to leave Hoffenheim in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old’s solid last season for Hoffenheim earned him a place in Germany’s squad for the European Championship.

While Beier looks for glory with the national team this summer, he is being widely linked with a move away from Hoffenheim in the transfer window.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with a move for Beier and it has been claimed that even Chelsea have made enquiries for him.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers), Beier is not pushing to move on from Hoffenheim yet.

The attacker is not desperate to leave the Bundesliga club at all costs despite the interest he is attracting.

The Germany international is only ready to leave if he feels that it will be the right move for his career.

Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on the player this summer.