Liverpool and Man Utd Push for PSG Target as Real Madrid Remains Top Choice

LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro could be on the way out this summer as several top European clubs are vying for his services. Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid are looking to land the talented center-back.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Les Dogues expires next year, and if he doesn’t want to extend, then the club will need to sell him now to ensure a transfer fee.

Despite his age, Yoro demonstrated his talent by playing in 44 matches during the 2023-24 season. This shows that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a major European club where there’s a lot of pressure to perform.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Manchester United and Liverpool are pushing for a deal to sign Yoro. However, transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano sees the Premier League club and PSG’s pursuit of the young Frenchman as a challenging one.

Manchester United and Liverpool are pushing for a deal to sign Lille's 18-year old centre-back Leny Yoro.

According to Romano, the teenager is on Liverpool’s shortlist of targets to bolster their defense. Nonetheless, he adds that Real Madrid are still leading the race for Yoro, waiting to see if they can agree on a fee with Lille, with the player currently giving priority to the Spanish giants.

Leny Yoro, on Liverpool shortlist as new centre back as revealed tonight — nothing advanced yet on player side. Real Madrid are still leading the race for Yoro, waiting to see if they can agree on fee with Lille. Yoro, currently giving priority to Real Madrid.

Recently, Lille’s president, Olivier Létang, confirmed that Lille is open to selling Yoro this summer.

“We (Lille) have two players who have an exit voucher, Leny (Yoro) and Jonathan (David),” Létang said. “They will be allowed to leave.”