Liverpool and Man Utd Devastated as Real Madrid Cleared to Sign PSG Target, Report Says

LOSC Lille standout Leny Yoro is the subject of interest from various top European clubs. However, these sides will now have to look at alternative options to bolster their center-back position.

Yoro’s name has been in the transfer rumor mill over the last couple of months. Moreover, with his contract expiring in 2025, Lille must sell him this summer if he does not renew it.

Despite his young age, Yoro has already showcased his talent by playing in 44 matches during the 2023-24 season. This demonstrates that he’s ready to take on a starting center-back role at a top European club, where the pressure to perform is intense.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid now has a clear path to signing Yoro. The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana reports that the Frenchman has informed Lille, PSG, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid that he only wants to join the Spanish giants.

MARCA recently reported that Real Madrid had reached an agreement with Yoro, which means that the Lille star knew that his next destination for his career is playing in Spain.