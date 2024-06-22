Liverpool and Man City set for summer transfer showdown over Championship ace

Liverpool have been linked with the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as they seek a replacement for the outbound Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman, 25, looks set to depart Anfield this summer in search of first-team football after playing understudy to Alisson Becker since the 2018/19 season.

Kelleher has attracted the interest of Celtic as well as Premier League suitors like Wolves and Nottingham Forest with the Reds’ new transfer team of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards hoping to net over £20 million for the former youth team player.

With Kelleher set to leave, the Reds require an adequate back-up and, perhaps, to identify a potential long-term replacement for Alisson.

The Brazil is 31 now and known to be open to a move away from Anfield with clubs in Saudi Arabia seeking a new No.1.

City won't stand in Ederson's way

And Manchester City could find themselves in a similar situation regarding their first choice Ederson this summer.

It’s been reported by GIVEMESPORT that City fear Ederson has had his head turned by Saudi interest with a ‘staggering’ offer on the table from the SPL.

City manager Pep Guardiola won’t stand in Ederson’s way, should he choose to depart, but City will ask for a fee of over £50m for their first-choice shot stopper.

The publication adds that Guardiola has the option of promoting Stefan Ortega to No.1 or else going into the market for a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool's goalkeeper chase

Patterson is one player of interest to the Cityzens, according to the report, meaning it’s possible that both City and Liverpool could be going head to head for the Championship ace this summer.

The 24-year-old Sunderland star played 45 Championship games last season and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the second tier.

Liverpool have also been linked with potential goalkeeping signings in the shape of James Trafford of Burnley, Filip Jorgensen of Villarreal and Alex McCarthy of Crystal Palace.

This week the club's new head coach Arne Slot announced the recruitment of new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte, who comes in after the Copa America where he is currently working with the United States men’s national team.

