Liverpool or Man City? Assessing Kylian Mbappe's Premier League options after transfer twist

Kylian Mbappe’s future is set to be the biggest transfer story of 2024.

The France superstar has entered the final six months of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Reports in France on Sunday claimed that Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next season.

But sources close to the 25-year-old insist no decision has been made, with his camp saying in a statement on Monday: “There’s NO agreement on Kylian's future.

"There have been no discussions about his future. No type of influence could dictate the timing of Kylian's discussions, reflections, decisions”.

That leaves the door open to the potential of a sensational move to the Premier League, with The Times reporting that English clubs could yet hijack Real’s move for Mbappe.

But how realistic is the prospect of the highest-paid player in the world moving to the Premier League?

Big decision: Kylian Mbappe's future will dominate football headlines in the year ahead (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the market for a world-class striker but there seems little chance of either club being able to meet his wage demands of at least £650,000-a-week.

Manchester United’s transfer funds are set to be boosted by the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, but fans hoping for a Mbappe-type blockbuster signing need to think again.

Ratcliffe wants to do things properly at Old Trafford and take a sensible approach to transfers.

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe in the past but it is unlikely that they can afford his wages either, leaving Manchester City as the only English club who can. But Pep Guardiola last year ruled out City moving for Mbappe.

Mbappe is expected to announce a decision on his future in February, before the Champions League knockout stages begin.

Real appear his most likely destination in the event that he does quit PSG this summer.