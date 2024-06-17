Liverpool Made Enquiry About This Emerging Juventus Star: One For The Future?

Huijsen featured in 26 games, netting two goals and as many assists this season. He averaged 0.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, and 1.9 clearances per game (stats via whoscored). However, he will return to the Italian club before the next season kicks off.

The Dutchman is an intelligent defender who reads the threats well. He doesn’t shy away from putting his body whenever needed. He is fast, good at building passes and remains a threat in set pieces. However, he needs to add muscle to cope with muscular attackers.

Is Dean Huijsen a star in the making?

Liverpool’s interest in Dean Huijsen is understandable as they lost Joel Matip as a free agent. The club need to bring in a fresh name to fill the void space. Though the former isn’t an ideal replacement for the latter, he could be a long-term investment.

With Virgil van Dijk being on the wrong side of 30, the Reds need to nourish a youngster. In that aspect, Huijsen could be a good pick as he has immense potential. He will continue to improve his game with proper guidance and experience.

The 19-year-old is reportedly willing to make a switch away from Juventus to take his career to new heights. Joining Liverpool should be a lucrative move as he will be able to learn and fight for all the prestigious trophies. The English club will have to spend around €30 million to sign him.