Liverpool Made Enquiry About This Bayer Leverkusen Star: What Will He Bring?

Frimpong played a key role in the German side’s success in this term. He featured in 47 games and netted 14 goals apart from providing 12 assists. He averaged 1.8 shots, 1.3 key passes, and 1.4 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Dutch player plays as a right-back but can also feature in the midfield. He is an attacking-minded player with excellent dribbling and passing skills. He also performs his defensive duties with utmost perfection. Overall, Frimpong is a valuable pick for any side in the world.

Liverpool want to sign Jeremie Frimpong as the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold is uncertain at Anfield. The latter has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. As TAA is an integral part of the Reds setup, his departure will massively affect the side.

Hence, Liverpool want to secure the right-back position with the arrival of Frimpong. The 23-year-old has all the traits to succeed in the English league. He is a proven performer and can start impacting the games immediately. He could also be a long-term server for the club.

Even if Trent decides to stay with Liverpool, signing Frimpong won’t be a bad option. As Trent is extremely skilful on the ball, he could be used in the midfield. Notably, the English club will have to spend large to acquire the services of the hot property amid interest from multiple clubs.